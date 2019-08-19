The first batch of Katsina state pilgrims numbering 495 have arrived Umaru Musa Yar’Adua Airport, Katsina, safely after completion of the 2019 hajj.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the pilgrims arrived at about 5:30am on Sunday via Max Airline.

The pilgrims, who were from Dutsinma, Kankia, Mani and Daura, arrived with their luggage.

Some of the pilgrims expressed gratitude to God for bringing them back home safely and appreciated the state Pilgrims Welfare Board for taking good care of them during the exercise.

One of them, Alhaji Aliyu Abdullahi, thanked Almighty Allah for giving them the opportunity to be among those who performed this year’s hajj.

Abdullahi commended the state government for its efforts in feeding the pilgrims, securing good accommodation and donating N30, 000 to each pilgrim.

Another pilgrim, Alhaji Abdulmumini Umar, also thanked the Almighty Allah for returning them home safely and prayed that other Muslims will have the opportunity to perform the hajj in their lifetime.

Umar also commended the Saudi Arabian government for making proper arrangements for pilgrims at Jamrat, Tawaf and Arafat which assisted in saving lives during the pilgrimage. (NAN)