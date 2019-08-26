The Kaduna state Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board said on Sunday that a total of 1, 091 pilgrims from the state have returned from Saudi Arabia after performing 2019 Hajj.

The board’s Public Relations Officer, Malam Yunusa Abdullahi announced the arrival of the second batch of the state’s pilgrims in a statement issued in Kaduna.

Abdullahi said the airline carrying the pilgrims arrived Kaduna International Airport on Sunday at 4p.m with 545 pilgrims via Max airline, while 546 had earlier arrived.

He disclosed that the expected date of next flight was August 28, via Max Airline, adding that all pilgrims would be given five litres of Zamzam water while claiming their luggage at the Hajj Transit Camp, Mando, Kaduna.

A total of 3, 544 pilgrims performed the hajj from Kaduna state this year. (NAN)