Hajia Bola Shagaya Plans Big

Isaac Oguntoye

Although still few months to come, plans are already in place for the 60th birthday of indefatigable businesswoman and top notch society woman, Hajia Bola Shagaya.

The high society is sure set to witness another opulent shindig come next October; and feelers have it that the popular socialite and some close allies are leaving no stone unturned for a wow birthday celebration.

Hajia Bola, we gathered, is in also in her own capacity silently bigger plans to throw the biggest bash of the year in celebration of life, love and all-round sound health despite the troubles of recent. Her children aren’t left out of the planning either.

According to those who should know, they have already gathered substantial resources to be lavished on giving their mother a befitting and memorable shindig that will be talked about for a long time. It is an event that will surely shake the entire social circuit to its foundations.

Bola Shagaya is the Managing Director/CEO of Practoil Limited, one of Nigeria’s largest importers and distributors of base oil.

Not only is she a household name in social and business circles, she maintains a deep web of connections with those at the summit of power, and is an-law to a couple of big wigs in the political arena of Nigeria,

like the former PDP Chairman, Alhaji Bamanga Tukur and Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN.