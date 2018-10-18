Hailey Baldwin gushes over Justin Bieber,says he blows her away

Hailey Baldwin secretly tied the knot with husband Justin Bieber back in September and she’s still feeling that newlywed bliss. In a new interview with Harper’s BAZAAR, Baldwin opened up about married life and how she’s keeping grounded in the spotlight.

“He is incredible,” Baldwin, 21,raved . “He crushes everything. Every song, every feature. It’s crazy to see what he does. I’m always blown away.”

Bieber, 24, is currently taking a hiatus from releasing new music to focus on his new wife, and she’s trying to stay centered despite the craziness around her.

“Over the past year, I’ve had more attention on me than I’ve ever had in my life,” she revealed, saying she’s taking time to focus on herself to recharge. “It’s easy to not think about your mental health or your physical health because you keep pushing, pushing, pushing. Before this year, I wasn’t balancing anything.”