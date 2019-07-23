Barely 24 hours after the bloody clash that claimed the lives of over 10 persons in Abuja,

members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) also known as Shiites are again clashing with men of the Nigerian Police and Army following an attempt to stage another protest.

The Shi’ites gathered at the Wuse 2 area and began a procession. An attempt to stop them led to another round of shooting.

Gunshots are currently being fired at the Banex area in Wuse 2 Abuja. All shops and other business complexes within the area have been locked up by their owners for fear of being hit by stray bullet