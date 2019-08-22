Unknown gunmen has killed five persons in Ilile community, Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State.

According an eyewitness who pleaded anonymous, narrated the incident which happened in the early hours of Thursday morning left a retired Police officer simply identified as Mr. Ukpabi dead and others which include, the immediate past president-general of the community, Napoleon Amadi; a member of vigilante group in the community, Uwagwu Eze; and two others.

The eyewitness disclosed that others who were wounded by bullets have been hospitalised.

He said ‘’The gunmen invaded the victims’ homes, and shot their targets before fleeing and as we speak, five persons have been confirmed dead.’’

“Several others are lying critically injured on account of injuries sustained during the attacks.”

The anonymous source disclosed that the reason for the killings was purely cultism.

Speaking with the Police Public Relations Officers in the state, Orlando Ikeokwu, confirmed the incident but said three persons were killed, and not five as claimed by our source.

Ikeokwu said he could not confirm if the killings were cult-related but he said that the state Commissioner of Police, Rabui Ladodo, had ordered comprehensive investigation into the matter.

He stated that the CP has ordered a full-blown investigation into the killings, with a view to bringing the perpetrators to justice.”