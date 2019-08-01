Kingsley Chukwuka, Jos

Suspected cult members on Thursday evening shot a former Taraba Football Club player, Ugwu Efu in Jos, the capital of Plateau state.

Ayaya as Ugwu is fondly called was shot in the thigh at Apata, Jos North Local Government Area by gunmen who shot sporadically at about 6pm local time.

Ugwu, 30 is thought to have been among a group of youth who two weeks ago mobbed a suspected member of the gang for allegedly stealing a phone in the area.

A similar shooting was reported near Jos Polo Club, same day at about 11am.

A vulcanizer identified as Adaga was injured when he ran into a speeding vehicle while trying to escape.

Eyewitnesses say Adaga sustained multiple fractures as the vehicle ran over him in an obvious attempt to equally escape the shooting.

Police authorities say they will comment on the two shooting incidents later.

As at the time of filing this report Ugwu is said to be at the intensive care unit receiving treatment in a hospital in Jos.