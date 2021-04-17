Gunmen scale fence, abduct Ekiti Monarch in palace

The Ekiti State Police Command, on Friday, said the Obadu of Ilemosu, David Oyewumi, has been kidnapped by gunmen in Oye Local Government Area of the state.

The command’s spokesman, Sunday Abutu, who broke the news, described the incident as “unfortunate and regrettable”.

According to him, the gunmen invaded the palace of the monarch on Thursday and abducted him.

“Yes, the incident happened yesterday, (Thursday night) at the Oba’s palace. We are already doing everything necessary to rescue him and apprehend the culprits,’’ he said.

“The six gunmen at about 8pm on Thursday had scaled the king’s palace fence and fired several shots into the air to scare its occupants after the chiefs who visited had left.

“After they gained entry, the gunmen asked after the Oba which showed that they really came for him.’’

The development comes days after gunmen attempted to kidnap Adetutu Ajayi, the Elewu of Ewu Ekiti, who narrowly escaped on Ewu-Ayetoro road.

According to NAN, Ajayi was traveling in his car to Ayetoro on April 9 when gunmen suspected to be bandits attempted to abduct him.

Reacting to the development, the state council of traditional rulers called for the deployment of troops to prevent further attacks.

In a statement on Friday, Adebanji Alabi, chairman of the council and Alawe of Ilawe Ekiti, said the deployment of troops is necessary to assist the police in flushing out kidnappers and terrorists.

Ajibade described attacks on royal fathers in the state as “embarrassing, worrisome and troubling’’.

He asked the police to swing into action and rescue the traditional ruler of Ilemeso Ekiti who was kidnapped on Thursday night.