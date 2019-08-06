Kidnappers have reportedly killed a resident pastor with the Living Faith Church, Jeremiah Omolara, while his wife was abducted in Angwan Romi area of Kaduna state.

It was gathered that the gunmen opened fire on their vehicle, killing the pastor on the spot while the wife was whisked away to the bush.

State Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Joseph Hayab, while confirming the incident condemned the rising cases of kidnapping of pastors and other Christian leaders in the state.

Hayab decried the increasing rate of kidnappings in Kaduna, especially the abduction of clergymen. He said the killing of the pastor and the abduction of his wife was sad and devastating.

