Gunmen kills’ family of six killed in Jos

Doosuur Iwambe, Abuja

At least six persons believed to be members of one family were feared killed on Monday night by a yet to be identified gunmen.

The fresh killing, which is coming less than 24 hours after a violent protest in parts of Jos city took place in Dangwal village, Ganawuri district of Riyom local government of Plateau state along Jos-Kaduna-Abuja road.

According to eyewitness account, the six families belong to Lo-Gwong Du family comprising of the grandfather, grandmother, two children, their mother and father.

Confirming the killing, the state police command said in a statement that the victims have been given mass burial following demand of the community.

The statement signed by the public relations officer of the Plateau police command DSP Terna Tyopev stated that one Dalyop Boyi, the Youth Leader of Nakai Danwal village in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State reported the incident.

According to the statement, the police on receiving the report mobilize to the village. “The Command mobilised to the village, the photographs of the corpses were taken and released to the relatives on demand and they were buried according their traditional rites.

“The Deputy Commissioner of Police Department of Operations, Plateau State Command, Jos visited the scene. The police patrol of the area is being intensified in order to discourage any reprisal.

“The Command is soliciting for credible information to track and arrest the perpetrator(s) to face Justice”.