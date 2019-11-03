

The Benue state Police Command on Sunday confirmed the assassination of the Head of ICT, Radio Nigeria Harvest FM, Makurdi, Mr. Patrick Kumbul and one Shongo Wuester by unknown gunmen in Makurdi.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Sewuese Anene, who confirmed the incidents in Makurdi, stated that the victims were killed on Saturday night.

Anene said the corpses of the victims who were killed along the Amokachi Lane, Low Level Makurdi have already been deposited at the mortuary while the police have commenced full investigation into the matter.

General Manager of the radio station, Mr. Akange Nyagba, said that he was within the vicinity of the crime when the event happened and that he took the body of his slain colleague to the mortuary.

“It is true, I was within the vicinity, five meters away where the incident took place. We were playing draft with friends very close to where he sat within his neighbourhood, but we didn’t know the time he left.

“About five minutes later, we heard gunshots not more than five yards away from where we were. We rushed and discovered he was shot; we called the police but they didn’t come until 30 minutes after and had no option, but to take him to the mortuary.

“We understand that the gunmen who dressed like SARS were about six in number and were on motorcycles.

“They actually came for engineer. After killing him they wanted to go so one of his neighbour wanted to know the identity of any of them, but they turned back and killed him too,” he said.

Nyagba further called for full investigation into the matter and prayed God to grant his slain colleague eternal rest.