Gunmen kill police inspector, 24 others

Kingsley Chukwuka, Jos and ISAAC JOB, UYO

Despite efforts of the various security agencies to curb killings by suspected herdsmen and bandits, hoodlums have again killed no fewer than 12 persons, including a police inspector, in a fresh attack on Wazoji village in Zamfara State.

According to a source, the attack, which happened on Sunday, was carried out by gunmen driving vehicles allegedly given to “repentant” bandits by the State Governor, Bello Matawalle.

The source said the attackers, riding in a Hilux vehicle and motorcycles, came to rustle cattle and loot shops in the village.

This development comes just a few days after bandits attacked Magarya ward, Kadawa, in the Zumi Local Government Area of Zamfara State, killing 67 persons.

In a related development, no fewer than 12 persons were also reportedly killed on Sunday night by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Kushe community in Kuru District of Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Our correspondent gathered that the killing took place at about 9:30pm when suspected Fulani herdsmen storm the community and shot on the people sporadically.

It was gathered that five persons sustained gunshots injuries and are receiving treatment at various hospitals in the state.

The District Head and Gwom Rwey Kuru, Da Patrick Mandung confirmed the incident at the scene and said his people were attacked without any form of provocation.

“I don’t know why people will come from different places to come and kill people and just go. I appeal to security agencies to fish out the perpetrators. I condemn this act in totality and I want these people to be fished out.”

Member representing Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency of Plateau State in the House of Representatives, Hon. Dachung Musa Bagos condemned the act and urged the people to defend themselves.

“You can imagine that 12 lives were wiped out in this attack, government must raise to it responsibility of protecting lives and property, security must not be one sided, government must provide security to all.

I want to assure the people that I will stand by them, I will stand with the families that have lost their loved ones.

“If government cannot protect the people then the people must defend themselves.

This is the reason why we have been talking on the need for State Police and therefore intelligent gathering is very key in this regard.

Security must not allow this kind of barbaric act again, a generation has been wiped out.” He cried out.

Management Committee Chairman of Jos South Local Government Area, Amb. Gideon Davou Dandereng described the killings as unacceptable and urged the security to unravel those behind the attack.

“You can see what happened here, this is a home where people live, they were attacked and killed. This is barbaric and as human, this is what human can do to their fellow human being; I completely disagree with this and it is unacceptable.

“I want the security agencies to do their best and fish out those who carry out this attack, once this is done confidence will be restored. I urge the community people to remain calm and allowed the security to do their job.”

Member representing Jos South in the Plateau State House of Assembly, Hon. Dalyop Fom condemned the act and lamented that his people have been helpless for a long time.

Deputy Chairman, Senate Committee on Defence and Senator representing Plateau North, Istifanus Gyang charged the security agencies to live up to their responsibility of protecting people, particularly those in the villages.

Also, armed men suspected to be Fulani herdsmen on Sunday morning attacked Ikot Atasung community in Ikot Ikpene Local government Area of Akwa Ibom State and killed one Sylvanus Usen while the deceased brother sustained various degree of injuries.

It was gathered that the brother; Andrew who was severely injured during the early morning attack was taken to an undisclosed hospital now receiving treatment to survive.

Our Correspondent gathered that the incident occurred simultaneously with one in Ini Local Government Area of the state almost the same hour where a police officer was shot dead by armed men suspected to be members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

A source who pleaded anonymity told our correspondent on Monday that the timely intervention of some community leaders prevented a possible reprisal attack that would have erupted between the youths and the Hausa community in the area.

The source added that the situation in the community is still very volatile and tensed.

The source said “Suspected herdsmen in the early hours of yesterday attacked Ikot Atasung Village in Ikot Ekpene where one Silvanus Peter Usen was killed and his brother, Andrew was severely injured and is currently at the hospital battling to survive.”

“A possible face off between the angry youths and the Hausa Community in Ikot Ekpene was avoided yesterday through the intervention of some political actors and the police. However, there is an air of uncertainty in Ikot Ekpene now.”

The State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, Odiko Macdon who confirmed the incident described it as “unfortunate” adding that the Commissioner of Police, Andrew Amiengheme has already ordered a discreet investigation into the incident.

He expressed the hope that the perpetrators of the crime would soon be brought to book.

“We have received that report, it is an unfortunate one. The CP has ordered a discreet investigation into the incident with the aim of apprehending the perpetrators of the act.

“And I want to believe that in no distant time we will have an update on the incident because those who have committed the act must be brought to book,” he said.