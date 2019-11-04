A Congolese journalist who had been raising awareness about the Ebola virus in the Democratic Republic of Congo has been killed at his home.

The army said unidentified attackers raided Papy Mumbere Mahamba’s home in Lwebma, in the north-eastern province of Ituri, killing him, wounding his wife and burning their house down.

DR Congo is experiencing the world’s second-worst Ebola epidemic on record and people working to stop the virus are often targeted.

Mr Mahamba had just hosted an Ebola awareness programme on a community radio station when the attack took place.

Prof Steve Ahuka, national co-ordinator of the fight against Ebola, confirmed the reports from the army that a “community worker” involved in the fight against Ebola had been killed.

Ebola is a virus that initially causes sudden fever, intense weakness, muscle pain and a sore throat.It progresses to vomiting, diarrhoea and both internal and external bleeding.