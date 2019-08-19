At least four people have been reportedly killed and several others injured following gunmen attack on Tsayau Village, a border community in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina state.

Tsayau village shares boundary with Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara state and Niger Republic.

The attack has led to a protest by residents of the village who brought corpses of the victims to the palace of the emir of Katsina.

Police spokesperson, Anas Gezawa, who confirmed the incident, said the armed men stormed the community at about 3:30 pm on Sunday and carted away some cows.

Gezawa explained that the villagers went after the bandits into the forest to recover the cows, but they were attacked and four people killed in the process and several others injured.

The residents have therefore, called on security agencies for prompt intervention in increased attacks on the area.

The police in reaction urged the people of the state to synergise their efforts with security agencies in tackling cattle rustling, kidnapping, banditry and other crimes in the state.