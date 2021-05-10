Gunmen kill five policemen, raze station in Akwa Ibom

**Attack another in Umuahia

Isaac Job, Uyo And Prince Okam, Umuahia

Gunmen have attacked a police station in Ini Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, killing five policemen on duty and burnt it down.

It was gathered that the gunmen attacked the police station located within the council headquarters in Odoro Ikpe at 2:45am on Saturday and killed a woman while several vehicles were razed down with several facilities destroyed in the station.

A statement issued and signed by the Chairman of Ini Local Government Area, Hon Israel Adasin and made available to newsmen in Uyo, shortly after the incident, stated that police officers who attempted to repel the gunmen were overpowered before some escaped for safety.

An eyewitness said the gunmen arrived in two buses and a Sienna filled with armed men numbering more than 40 with sophisticated weapons, broke into the police facility killing five policemen and burning other facilities and inflicting injuries on others.

The statement reads in parts: “The Executive Chairman, Ini Local Government Area has condemned in totality the invasion of the alleged members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) at the Divisional Police headquarters, Odoro Ikpe in Ini LGA on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 2:45AM.”

“The gunmen killed five police officers and one woman, burned several vehicles and also destroyed facilities during the attack.”

A witness said, “the gunmen who came in two buses and a Sienna car filled with armed men numbering more than 40, arrived Ini Local Government Area with sophisticated weapons broke into the police facility at precisely 2:45AM, killing five policemen on duty, burning of vehicles while inflicting injuries on others.”

Adasin said he arrived at the scene of the incident accompanied by a member representing the area in the state House of Assembly Rt Hon Emmanuel Bassey to confirm the attack and extend heartfelt condolences to families if the victims.

“I can confirm that gunmen arrived Ini Local Government Area with two buses and one Sienna car on Saturday at 2:45AM numbering more than 40 men, killed 5 policemen on duty and one woman at Odoro Ikpe Police station, while burning several vehicles during the attack.

“I want to also extend my heartfelt condolences to the fallen heroes families and the Nigerian Police Force who died in the line of duty.”

He appreciated youths of the area who raised alarm against the attackers saying such proactive step by the youths reduced the level of casualties.

“I want to also thank the youths of Ini Local Government Area who were proactive in raising alarm which was the needed force that helped to reduce the level of casualties which would have been recorded as a result of the attack.”

He therefore appealed to residents of the area to remain calm as relevant security agencies and Akwa Ibom State Government were working together to contain the situation while culprits would be brought to book.

“I urge the good people of Ini LGA to stay calm as we are working with relevant security agencies and the Government of Akwa Ibom State to ensure that the situation is contained and necessary modalities are being put in place to forestall a reoccurrence.”

In a related develoment, Abia State Police Command has confirmed that unknown gunmen, early Sunday morning attacked its station at Ubani Ibeku.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Geoffrey Ogbonna late Sunday night confirmed the incident, disclosing that the state command of the Nigeria Police envisaged the attack and had relocated the policemen from there.

According to him, when the gunmen attacked, the police officers came from where they were and repelled the attack, adding that a police officer was injured, during a shootout that ensued.

Ogbonna further stated that no arms were removed and no inmates were at the station.

The gunmen had burnt a motorcycle a car parked at the front of the office and the station internal office was touched but not burnt down.