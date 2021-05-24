Gunmen kill family of 5, 7 others in Plateau villages

The Plateau State Police Command has confirmed the killing of seven people by yet-to-be-identified gunmen, who attacked Dong village in Jos South local government area.

According to the Police public relations officer, ASP Ubah Agaba, he said the Command received a distress call that unknown gunmen came out suddenly from a nearby bush and invaded Dong village, killing seven persons.

He said, consequently, a combined team of Policemen, Special Task Force and Vigilante operatives led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations), raced swiftly to the scene but the hoodlums had already fled back into the bush.

The PPRO further said investigation was ongoing to arrest the fleeing suspects while security has been beefed up in the area to prevent escalation of violence.

Similarly, armed men invaded villages of Kwi community, a hamlet known as Kohorok in Riyom LGA of the state and killed five members of a family.

According to one Dalyop Solomon Mwantiri of the Emancipation Centre for Crisis Victims in Nigeria, he said as a result, a whole family has been wiped out completely .