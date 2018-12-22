Gunmen kill driver, rob passengers in Imo

Exactly one week a retired Deputy Commissioner of Police from Umuokeh Obowo Local Government Area in Imo State was killed in his country home, the people of Umuariam Obowo LGA took to their heels on Thursday, December 20, 2018, when a commuter bus driver from Lagos to Umuahia was shot dead immediately after Umuariam Magistrate Court. The driver of a transport company, Famous Transport Company, was closely shot on his head by unknown gunmen who immediately robbed all passengers in the bus at the same spot, and left before the arrival of the police. When The Daily Times visited the spot of the robbery on Friday, December 21, and the mortuary where the corpse was deposited by the Police, it was discovered that the brain of the driver was practically blown out of the head. The driver, who is popularly known as Action, is yet to be registered at the morgue by the immediate family as at the time of this report, as his body is still at the morgue waiting for the immediate family. Investigation is ongoing to fish out the perpetrators of this ugly act, as the people of Obowo are completely worried on how this type of evil will happen twice in a week. Those coming back or travelling for Christmas are advised to be careful as a lot of youths are looking for money to celebrate their Christmas in a big way, without minding how they get the money.