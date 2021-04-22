Gunmen kill Amotekun operative in Oyo

Suspected gunmen have killed an operative of Oyo State Security Network popularly known as Amotekun.

Our correspondent gathered that the victim, Suleiman Quadir (25) from Atiba Local Government Area of the state was killed in an ambush by a group of armed bandits numbering 11 at Living Farms in Fiditi.

The Commandant Amotekun, Oyo State, Col. Olayinka Olayanju(rtd) in a statement on Wednesday said Amo Quadir and his colleague Amo Bello Yisau were escorting the staff to the farm when it was invaded by the armed bandits.

He said Amo Yisau who was also caught by rounds of bullets but survived, was receiving treatment at the General Hospital, Owode Oyo.

Olayanju said the gallant Amo, Suleiman Quadir left behind an aged father, a wife, and a son, adding that he had since been buried according to Islamic rites.