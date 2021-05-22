Gunmen kill 9 in Agan community in Benue

Unidentified gunmen attacked Agan community in Makurdi Local Government Area of Benue on Friday leaving nine persons dead.

Mr Terkimbi Shom, one of the locals told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday that nobody knew where the attackers came from.

“These attacks are becoming too frequent. This is the second time in less than three weeks that the attackers launched attacks on our community.

“We hardly sleep well nowadays for fear of attacks.

“I appeal to the Federal Government to please send security operatives to our area to safeguard our lives as well as property,’’ he said.

Police Spokesman in Benue, DSP Sewuese Anene, confirmed the attack.