Two policemen escorting a car conveying an undisclosed amount of money were shot dead by robbers in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, yesterday morning.

The gunmen also shot two civilians, who were drivers of the car carrying the policemen and the van conveying the cash, around Ojoto Street, Mile 2, Port Harcourt City Local Government Area of the state.

It was learned that the policemen were in a Toyota Camry car and were escorting a van carrying the undisclosed amount of money to an unknown place, before the bandits took them unawares.

It was also gathered that the criminals, after killing the security men, took their guns before carting away the undisclosed amount of money. An eyewitness, who gave his name simply as Sunny, noted that the robbers took the policemen unawares.

Sunny said other Mobile Policemen that were part of the escort when the incident happened, ran away. He said: “Today’s (yesterday) incident was serious.

I was in my shop when we started hearing sporadic gunshots. We thought it was cultists. So people started running for safety. “Later, it was clear that it was a robbery case. When I got there, I saw the two corpses of the policemen.