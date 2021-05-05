Gunmen kidnapped female journalist, left six-month-old baby behind in Adamawa

A female journalist who is also a nursing mother was kidnapped from her home on the outskirts of Yola, Adamawa State’s capital.

Amra Ahmed Diska, a journalist with the Adamawa State Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) in Mbamba, Yola, is the news editor.

It was learned that in the early hours of Tuesday, about 15 gunmen invaded the victim’s home and forcibly removed her, leaving behind her six-month-old daughter.

When the kidnappers arrived at the house, they broke down the sitting room door and forced their way into the bedroom, demanding to see the victim’s husband.

The assailants, who appeared to be after Amra’s husband, abducted her when they couldn’t find him, according to the findings.

“It appears the gunmen came with the aim of kidnapping the husband of the journalist. But since they didn’t meet him, they decided to kidnap the nursing mother,” a source said.

The spokesman for Adamawa State Police Command, DSP Sulaiman Nguroje, confirmed the incident, saying the journalist was abducted from her husband’s house at Mbamba between 1:00am and 2:00am.

He said the police operatives had been dispatched to track down the kidnappers and bring them to justice, expressing confidence that the victim would be rescued.

Sources close to the victim said the abductors had not yet made any demand for ransom as at the time of filing this report.