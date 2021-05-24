Gunmen Invade Estate In Abuja, Kidnap Father, Son

Gunmen numbering over twenty invaded Kuchiko Relocation Development Area in the Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory and abducted a resident and his wife.

According to a report by our correspondent, the gunmen, stormed El-Rufa’i Estate, in the early hours of Sunday and started shooting sporadically.

The gunmen, who also wielded knives and machetes, overpowered security guards on night duty and went to the house of the victim (names withheld) and kidnapped him and his son.

Residents of the estate were startled awake by the staccato sound of gunshots, which caused panic.

The intruders reportedly progressed to another resident’s house and tried to abduct him after operating for an hour.

After a gun fight with the attackers, the situation was salvaged thanks to the timely arrival of soldiers from the Defence College, Bwari.

Residents in the region have called on authorities to step up security around the satellite areas after recounting their ordeals.

They also reported that kidnappings have been occurring in the satellite towns of the FCT for some time, especially in the Gwagwalada and Kuje area councils.