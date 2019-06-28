Adewale Momoh, Akure

Abductors of a driver, Felix Akinde, who was kidnapped in Ondo State on Tuesday, have demanded for the ransom of N5 million for his release.

Akinde was reportedly kidnapped on the Akure-Ikere road at a bad portion of the road, few meters from the NYSC farm in Iju/Ita-Ogbolu in Akure North Local Government Area, while on his way from Ado-Ekiti to Akure, the Ondo State capital.

It was gathered that the abductors contacted Akinde’s family on Thursday via telephone.

The victim was driving alone from Ado-Ekiti in his Toyota Privia Space commercial vehicle when the incident occurred.

Confirming that the kidnappers have established contact with the driver’s family, a source within the family who pleaded anonymity stated that the abductors are demanding for N5 million naira ransom before they will set the driver free from their den.

“The kidnappers contacted us, and they are demanding for a ransom of five million naira before they would release him.

“They said that he (driver) is in the bush with them and would only free him when we are ready to cooperate on the ransom.

“They actually spoke with us using two different telephone lines demanding to know how much we have been able to raise.

“Although, the family has met with his friends in the NURTW to help us out in raising this money, the 5 million naira is just too much for us, and I don’t know where they want us to see such huge fund but we are still begging them.”

Meanwhile, men of the Anti-Kidnapping Squad of the 32 Artilery Brigade of the Nigeria Army, Akure in collaboration with other sister security agencies have launched manhunt for the abductors within the forest of the axis where the incident reportedly occurred.

Also, the Police Public Relation Officers (PPRO) in Ondo State said that the officers of the command have already swung into action and would soon arrest the perpetrators.