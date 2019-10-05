Kidnappers of six female pupils and teachers at the Engravers College, Kakau Daji in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State have demanded N50m as ransom.

The spokesman for the Kaduna State Police Command, DSP Yakubu Sabo, confirmed that some gunmen in the early hours of Thursday invaded the college and took away six female pupils and two teachers of the school to an unknown destination.

Speaking to journalists on Friday, one of the parents of the abducted students, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the kidnappers had made contact with the school management and demanded N50m ransom.

The parent said, “We learnt the kidnappers had first demanded N30m per student.

“We were told that the school authorities told the kidnappers that they could only afford N100,000 for the release of the pupils and their teachers.

“The kidnappers told them they were not willing to get the children back. Negotiations are still going on.”

Meanwhile, it was gathered that the school had been temporarily closed and pupils sent home following the incident.

Meanwhile, the school Vice-Principal, (Administration), Mr Shunom Giwa, confirmed that the kidnappers had made contact with the school management.

The Punch reports that Giwa, however, remained silent on the N50m ransom demanded by the abductors, saying he could not discuss it.

“The kidnappers have contacted us. We are already on it. By God’s grace, they will all be released today (Friday),” he said.

He narrated that while in his residence in the school’s staff quarters, he heard an unusual noise and directed his wife and children to hide inside the bedroom.

According to him, the kidnappers attempted to forcibly pull down the door but “I asked them not to bother, that I was coming to open the door for them”.

He said after a headcount of the pupils when the kidnappers had left, they discovered that they (kidnappers) took away six female pupils, the Vice-Principal (Academics) and the House Mistress.