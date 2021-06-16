Gunmen Behead Imo Lawmaker’s Gateman, Set House Ablaze

Unknown gunmen stormed the country home of Ekene Nnodumele, the member of the Imo State House of Assembly representing Orsu State Constituency, in Ebenato, Awo Idemili, on Wednesday, beheading a gateman on duty and setting the house on fire.

The attackers also razed the home of the immediate past Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Cyprain Charles Akaolisa, in the village, according to SaharaReporters.

Imo state has recently been subjected to a slew of attacks, particularly against security forces.

Armed men stormed the Imo State Police Command and the Nigerian Correctional Service headquarters in Owerri on April 5, setting fire to the buildings and releasing nearly 1,800 convicts.

Unfortunately, a stray bullet struck one person suspected of being an escaping prison inmate.

The state governor’s country residence, Hope Uzodinma’s, in Omuma, Oru East Local Government Area of the state, was invaded by gunmen a few days later.

They set fire to part of the structure and torched some vehicles in the property during the attack, killing at least one security official.