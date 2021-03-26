Gunmen attack Jos airport quarters; abduct husband, wife, others.

The Plateau State Police command has confirmed an attack at the Jos Aviation quarters I Heipang area of Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The Suspected gunmen stormed the aviation quarters in the early hours of Friday 26, March 2021 and started shooting sporadically and kidnapp three persons, including a wife and the husband.

An eyewitness who pleaded anonymity told AIT that the husband and other staff were later able to struggle their way to freedom with the gunmen only leaving with the housewife.

The Plateau State Police Command while conforming the Development to AIT through its Spokesperson ASP Gabriel Ubah, Said the Command received a reported case of kidnapping within Barkin Ladi Division where a Staff of the Nigeria Meteorological Agency of the Airport was kidnapped.

He added, that a team of detectives and operational personnel have been promptly deployed to the scene and are making concerted efforts towards rescuing the remaining victims and arresting the suspects.