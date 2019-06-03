Gunmen attack APC senatorial candidate’s Minna home

By Saka Bolaji, Minna

Unidentified gunmen have allegedly attacked the residence of a senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 elections, Sani Musa in Minna, Niger state.

The armed men numbering three attacked the Musa’s residence located at Old Alheri Hospital, off NITECO Road in Minna, in the wee hours of Saturday.

According to the two security men on duty when the attack occurred, the attackers who were carrying sophisticated weapons, including AK47 stormed the house at about 1:00am on Saturday, breaking through the front gate.

They disarmed the security personnel, ceasing their weapons and tied them somewhere behind the mosque in the compound before breaking the doors to the main house.

The vigilante personnel said their lives were threatened by the gunmen who pointed guns at them and warned them not to make any counter move.

“They put gun to my head and said if I tried to make any funny move, they would blow off my head,” one of them said.

Although there was no casualty, the gunmen according to the security personnel, spent over two hours ransacking various parts of the house, as if they were looking for documents.

“After we were disarmed and tied hand-and-leg, they kept us behind the mosque. One of them stood with us, while the remaining two went inside.

“They spent more than two hours inside. We heard sounds of them breaking the doors to gain access. We also, heard them throwing things around as if they were looking for something. It took them hours before they came out.

“What we saw in their hands was the television and some papers. We don’t know if they took other things,” the security men narrated.

The case has already been lodged at the Tudun Wada Police Station, Minna and investigation is ongoing.