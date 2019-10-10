Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have attacked the Government Technical Secondary School located at Maraban Kajuru community in Kajuru local government area of Kaduna, abducting the principal of the school.

According to Channels TV, gunmen numbering about 20, stormed the school at about 12 midnight today October 10th and started shooting sporadically into the air forcing the students and teachers who were fast asleep to run for their lives. The school principal was abducted from his residence to an unknown destination.

This incident comes a week after suspected kidnappers abducted six female students of Engraver’s college at Kakau Daji village in Chikun local government area of the state. The students are yet to be released.

The state police command is yet to comment on the recent development.