Gunmen attack Akwa-Ibom Police formations, kill police Corporal

Joy Joseph, Lagos

Armed gunmen who attempted to attack Ika Police Division, as well as the Etim Ekpo Area Command and Police Division, all in Akwa- Ibom State, have reportedly killed a Police Corporal (PC), Edogi Bassey.

While operatives of the Akwa-Ibom State Police Command succeeded in foiling the attempt, a small portion of the building housing Etim Ekpo police formations was reportedly touched by the armed gang.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the gunmen stormed the Etim Ekpo police formations around 6:30am on Wednesday, with an intent to unleash mayhem.

A statement by the Akwa-Ibom State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Odiko MacDon, a Superintendent of Police (SP), condemned the trend of attacks.

He solicited for the cooperation of all in tackling the new trend of attacks on security formations.

MacDon said: “At about 6:30am today, armed men, in their numbers, armed with AK 47 Rifles and other dangerous weapons, in two vehicles attacked the rented building housing the Etim Ekpo Area Command and Division.

“The undaunted and vigilant Police Officers on duty, gallantly fought back, repelled them and averted the intended carnage. Unfortunately, a dedicated Officer, one PC Edogi Bassey paid the supreme price while a small portion of the building was touched.

“The gunmen who proceeded to Ika Division to perpetrate their nefarious activities were successfully again repelled leaving the Station intact without loss of lives or arms.

“This unacceptable worrisome trend is being addressed by the Police hierarchy and requires the collation of all.”

He said the Commissioner of Police (CP), Amiengheme Andrew, who is going round formations and Divisions to ensure alertness and safety of Officers, men and the people, has called on law abiding Citizens to volunteer timely information that will enable the Police tackle the present security challenges, saying “This time shall pass”.