Gunmen abducts North Korean physiotherapist in Zamfara

Doosuur Iwambe

A North Korean physiotherapist, Jeng Sunail attached to a public hospital in Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara state has been abducted by suspected bandits.

Reports have it that Sunail was whisked away from the hospital’s staff quarters on Sunday.

Confirming the incident in a statement on Wednesday, the Zamfara police Spokesperson, Mohammed Shehu, said that the command has received a report of the kidnap.

According to him, another expatriate doctor had reported the incident to the police.

“On March 26, at about 0945hrs, one Dr LI Dong also attached to the same hospital as a medical doctor reported the missing of the expatriate to Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Tsafe Division.

“He informed the DPO that on same date, the officer who lives in the staff quarters of the hospital was not seen in his room inside the house he shares with three other staff of the hospital.

“The DPO led a team of detectives to the quarters where the main entrance gates of the house and his room were opened with no sign of break-up or struggle,’’ he stated.

He added that the state Commissioner of Police, Celestine Okoye, has “as a matter of urgency directed the Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (CIID), State Intelligence Bureau (SIB) and the Anti-kidnapping Squad to commence a discreet Investigation as well as to conduct search and rescue operation with a view to rescue and unravel the circumstances behind the missing of the expatriate.”

Zamfara has in the past few years become a haven for bandits who attack villages at will and also kidnap for ransom.

Their activities have continued and spread to neighbouring states despite the deployment of more soldiers to the state.