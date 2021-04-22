Gunmen abduct students in varsity attack, kill policemen, burn station

As security agencies strive to end to the rising insurgency and banditry, gunmen again yesterday attacked a private university in Kaduna State, abducting a yet-to-be-specified number of students and killing a staffer of the institution.

Gunmen also yesterday attacked Adani Divisional Police Station in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Confirming the attack on Greenfield University , abduction of students of its and Killing of a staffer during the early hours of yesterday, the Kaduna State Government in a statement by

Internal Security and Home Affairs commissioner, Mr Samuel Aruwan, said it was yet to know the number of students kidnapped.

According to him, the ministry received a distress call in the night and quickly swung into action.

He said: “Last night, the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs received distress calls of an attack by armed bandits on the Greenfield University, situated at Kasarami, off the Kaduna-Abuja Road in Chikun LGA.

“Troops of Operation Thunder Strike (OPTS) and other operatives swiftly moved to the location and the armed bandits retreated.

“After search-and-rescue operations, a staff member of the university, Paul Ude Okafor, was confirmed to have been killed by the armed bandits, while a number of students were kidnapped.

“The security operatives took custody of the remaining students who have been handed over to the institution, as at noon today, Wednesday 21st April 2021.

“The actual number of students kidnapped is still being sought from the institution’s records.

“Troops and other security operatives are working in the general area, and the public will be informed of further developments.”

The private University is an elite institution which commenced operations about three years ago along the notorious Kaduna- Abuja expressed way in Kaduna State.

The unfortunate attack came barely one week after the Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir elRufa, affirmed that they deserved not to live.

Enugu State Police Command confirmed the Wednesdy early morning attack by unknown gunmen on Adani Divisional Police station in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Daniel Ndukwe confirmed the attack but said information were still sketchy.

“Details of the attack on the Divisional Police Headquarters in Adani are still sketchy, I will get back to you,” he promised.

Daily Times gathered that unknown gunmen at about 2:30am on Wednesday morning attacked the Adani Divisional Police Headquarters.

According to sources two of the police officers on duty were killed and several others injured while the police station was burnt.

Meanwhile, the Enugu State Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Ndatsu Aliyu, has ordered the immediate deploymentof Command’s operational and intelligence assets to identify and apprehend the unknown gunmen who attacked and razed the station in the early hours of Wednesday.

Aliyu gave the order during a prompt on-the-spot assessment visit to the station, alongside heads of other security agencies in the state.

Daily Times reports that gunmen at about 2:30 am on Wednesday morning attacked Adani Divisional Police Headquarters and killed two police officers with several others injured while the police station was burnt.

In a statement to newsmen in Enugu, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Daniel Ndukwe confirmed the attack.

He said the unknown gunmen “without warrant and provocation, violently attacked and set ablaze Adani Police Station today, 21st April, 2021 at about 2.30am,” adding that “the unknown assailants who attacked the station in their numbers were resisted by Police operatives on duty and in the ensuing gun duel, some of the gunmen escaped with gunshot injuries.”

He, however, said that unfortunately, two of the policemen who engaged the criminals were critically wounded and later confirmed dead in the hospital.

“The Commissioner, while commiserating with families and friends of the slain Policemen, who unfortunately paid the ultimate price during the violent attack, has called on members of the public to assist the Police with timely and credible information that will aid the quick identification and arrest of the assailants.

“He further urges residents of the State, especially owners of medical facilities, to promptly report to the Police anyone suspected to have gunshot injuries,” the police spokesman said.