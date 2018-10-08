Gunmen abduct business man in Zauro

A famous international businessman, Alhaji Murtala Bande Zauro, was on Thursday abducted at his residence in Zauro Birnin Kebbi local government.

Zauro retired home after the close of business at the central market in Birnin Kebbi only to be picked at night by his captors.

A visit by our Correspondent to his shop at the central market in Birnin Kebbi to confirm the incident from his brothers didn’t yield positive result as the brother refused to speak on the matter but confirmed the abduction off record.

He refused to also give his name because his elder brother warned them not to speak press, adding that the brother is negotiating with the abductors.

However the Police Public Relations Officer, Danjuma confirmed the incident but said that investigation was on, and promised updates as the investigation continues.

Zauro is still in captivity as at the time of filing this report as confirmed by his brother off record.