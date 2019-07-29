Agency report

Report Daily Times is following says Police in Nairobi have launched investigation into the killing of a General Service Unit (GSU) officer by yet to be identified gunman at Wilson Airport.

According to the report by Tuko.co.ke, the incident happened on Saturday, July 27 and the gunmen who are now at large, made away with two rifles.

It said that the felled officer was in the company of another GSU officer when the incident happened and had fought hard, prompting the suspects to open fire at him.

His colleague was shot in the leg but managed to escape and is currently admitted in a city hospital.