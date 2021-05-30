Gulak Murder: Northern youths threaten Uzodinma,Give two-week ultimatum to produce killers

The Northern Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has urged Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma to bring the killers of former President Goodluck Jonathan’s adviser Ahmad Gulak to justice as soon as possible.

The youths threatened to make Governor Uzodinma a persona not grata throughout the northern hemisphere.

A statement from its National President, Isah Abubakar, noted, “It’s so pathetic and saddened the continuous killing and lawlessness going on in the South Eastern part of Nigeria. The government of Imo State must give an account of those who killed Gulak. The continuous killing of Northern and destruction of security facilities in Imo State will no longer be tolerated.”

The group encouraged the federal government to fulfill its constitutional duty of preserving lives and property by taking immediate action to prevent the current situation from devolving into civil war.

It went on to say that the government should be aware that the killer(s) of Ahmed Gulak would not go unpunished, and that the Imo State Governor, who is also the chief security officer, must bring those responsible to justice.

According to the statement, “Let us state categorically that northern youths will do everything within their powers to force the government of Imo State to bring the perpetrators of this crime to justice. The Imo State Governor and other South East Governors should take note that we shall not accept the continued killing of Northerners and Northern elites in their region as we shall take revenge henceforth.”

It granted the Governor of Imo two weeks to complete the probe, failing which he would be declared persona non grata throughout the Northern lands.