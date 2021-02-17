Guide against overloaded transformers Jos DISCO tasks mgmt

By Kingsley Chukwuka

The frequent tripping off of transformers or low current experienced by most consumers of energy as a result of overloaded transformers, was among the high points discussed at a just concluded three-day Strategy Retreat held by the management of the Jos Electricity Distribution Company (JED).

The retreat organized to further equip top ranking personnel of Jos DISCO to better handle consumer’s challenges, also viewed short falls in meter distribution as a challenge that must be address.

Speaking on the topic: “Turning the Tide for Improved Performance”, the Managing Director JED, Engr Hashim Bakori, stressed that overloaded transformers must not be allowed to truncate the efforts of the Jos DISCO in ensuring steady power supply.

“I call on the Regional Managers to constantly check and guide against overloaded transformers in their domain”, Bakori said.

The treat which centered on effective and beneficial customer relationships, gave a pointer that the management of JED has dimmed as priority customer’s relation as key strategy in ensuring prompt payment of electricity bill, the spokesman for Jos DISCO, Dr Adakole Elijah emphasized in a communique sent to our correspondent.

“We are appealing to customers to reciprocate the quality of services being provided by the company to promptly pay their consumed energy bills. At the moment JED is going through a lot of difficulties as a result of customers whom are hugely indebted to the company”, Elijah said.

Consequently, the energy company also promised to meter additional 100,000 customers in the next six months apart from the 20,000 consumers metered earlier.

“Additional 500 Maximum Demand meters would be procured and installed for customers before July ending.

“On no account should Regional Managers allow meters to lie fallow. All meters supplied must be installed for customers at no cost. All prepaid meters should be pole-mounted with immediate effect”, Bakori said.

Our correspondent reports that for effective service delivery, JED procured tools for field workers such as 50 ladders, toolboxes, pliers, led phase’s testers, operating rods, safety belts, boots, Hats and Jackets for usage.

“Network consumables such as fuses, cross arms, sockets, ferrules, aluminum conductors, disc/pot insulators, transformer oils among others have been procured and distributed with the aim to stabilizing and solidifying the network”, the power boss disclosed.