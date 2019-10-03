There is tension and anxiety in Bauchi State following the schedule for final ruling on the governorship election petition tribunal in the state.

The tribunal in the state has fixed Monday October 7, 2019, as the day for the final ruling in the petition filed by the All Progressives (APC) and its flag bearer, Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar.

The petitioners, APC and its governorship candidate in the 2019 election, Mohammed Abubakar, had filed a petition challenging the declaration of PDP candidate, Bala Mohammed, by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the winner, seeking for its nullification.

They are also praying the tribunal to declare their candidate, Barrister Mohammed Abubakar, as the winner of the governorship election.

Presenting their written argument at the tribunal sitting in Bauchi on Wednesday, the APC prayed that the court order INEC to annul declaration of the PDP candidate as winner of the election over alleged over-voting and non- compliance with provisions of the Electoral Act.

Counsel to the petitioner argued that over 306 polling units were affected in Tafawa Balewa and Bogoro local governments, adding that the clear cases of over-voting witnessed was enough to nullify INEC declaration of PDP candidate in accordance with the 2010 Electoral Act as amended.

They prayed the court to direct INEC to sort out votes that are invalid from valid votes, stating that the process would reveal that the APC candidate would be the winner in the governorship election.

But a mild drama ensued at the Wednesday sitting when Prosecution witness 5 presented by the petitioner was asked to come forward, during his presentation, he admitted that he was not an expert with figures, a position that contradicted the claim of by the petitioner.

Nevertheless, the APC counsel remained optimistic that the admittance of Prosecution witness 5 would not affect the outcome of the case as it is only the court that can determine whether he was indeed an expert or not.

Also presenting their written argument, lead counsel to second defendant and PDP candidate, Senator Bala Mohammed, Chief Chris Uche (SAN), argued that the petitioner failed to establish their case and urged the court to dismiss petition brought by the APC against their client for lacking in merit.

Chairman of the three-man tribunal, Justice Salihu Shuibu, after listening to all parties involved in the case, adopted their final written arguments and fixed Tuesday, October 7 as the date for final judgment.

Our correspondent reports that hundreds of supporters of PDP and APC thronged the area, waiting outside the court premises to show solidarity.

Security operatives had earlier in the day cordoned the entire area leading to the court, resulting in traffic logjam along the Ahmadu Bello road.

Speaking with journalists earlier, Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Habu Sani, disclosed that the police was prepared to provide adequate security during the sitting of the tribunal.

He had sternly warned trouble makers to have a rethink, saying that the full wrath of the law will be brought to bear on anyone found causing trouble.