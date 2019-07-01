By Chioma Joseph, Lagos

Operatives of the Lagos Rapid Response Squad (RRS), a unit of the Lagos state Police Command have arrested a pick -up driver who specializes in buying stolen construction materials from site workers in Lekki area of Lagos.

The suspect, Hassan Abubakar (32) was arrested while driving a white pick-up van with registration number KRD-474BQ loaded with 21 bags of cement at about 5:30 am on Saturday by RRS officers on patrol in the area.

Hassan, when quizzed about how he got the 21 bags of cement lied he was a haulage driver contracted by a civil engineer working in MTN Estate in Lekki Phase 2 to help him convey the bags of cement from one construction site to another.

The officers who were not satisfied with his explanation insisted Hassan call the site manager to buttress his point. Sensing the game was up, he stopped responding to further enquiries put to him by the officers.

Not convinced by the excuse, Hassan and the exhibits were handed over to detectives whereupon investigations revealed that the suspect in collusion with a site guard bought the 21 bags of cement from a construction site in Lekki.

The security guard, Adamu Ibrahim, 43 disclosed to the police that he stole the 21 bags of cement from the construction site and that the owner of the site was based in the United States and that he has been selling the materials meant for construction on the site to Hassan.

Adamu stated in his confessional statement that he began selling materials immediately his boss travelled out of the country, adding that his boss defaulted in paying his N25, 000 salary for about three months, hence, in order to discharge his family obligations, he had to raise money by selling the construction materials.

“I have spent all my little savings in buying cloth materials for my wife during the Eid-el-Fitri festival. I am broke and I needed money to feed my family which pushed me into selling the 21 bags of cement to Hassan, who I know specializes in buying stolen site materials in the area at the rate of N1, 500 per bag.

“My boss owes me N75, 000 as salary arrears and I thought selling the cement won’t be a bad idea as the move would help save them from getting spoilt,” he narrated.

The suspects have since been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCID), Panti for further investigation.