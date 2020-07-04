The police on Friday arraigned a security guard, Ndubuisi Ojimba (28) at a Grade I Area Court Nyanya, Abuja, for allegedly stealing two luxury cars and property worth N10 million.

Prosecution counsel, Malik Tahiru, told the court that the defendant was an employee of Chief Nwubani Okey of Wuse II, Abuja.

Tahiru said that without the complainant’s consent, the defendant stole a Range Rover Sport with registration number GW 709 FX and a black BMW V series with registration number AB 125 BW.

He alleged that the defendant also stole television sets, four internet devices, five Boss electronic system and laptops.

The offence he said, contravenes the provisions of Sections 289 of the Penal Code.

The defendant however, pleaded not guilty to the offence when the charge was read to him.

The judge, Abdullahi Ogedengbe admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N1.5 million with two sureties each in like sum.

The judge said one of the sureties should be a civil servant on Grade level 10 and adjourned the case until July for hearing.