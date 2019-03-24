GTBank top CBN E-Payments Awards

…Clicks 8 out of 12 Banking Honours

Temitope Adebayo

Guaranty Trust Bank plc continued its dominance of Nigeria’s most qualitative digital financial service awards for the fourth year in a row, winning eight of the twelve honours available to Banks in the 2019 edition of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Electronic Payment Incentive Scheme (EPIS) Efficiency Awards.

The lender was rewarded for its innovative products and services, winning awards for efficiency and excellent service delivery in virtually every E-payment channel.

The CBN EPIS Efficiency Awards is organized to celebrate financial institutions, merchants and other stakeholders at the forefront of driving electronic payment in Nigeria.

Now in its fourth year, the awards are based on objective analysis of all E-payments data collated by the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS) over a full the calendar year.

With eight awards, GTBank took home two more honours than the six awards the Bank won the previous year and the highest number of awards presented to financial institutions, Fin-techs, merchants and other stakeholders in the Electronic Payment Incentive Scheme.

The bank won the Best Customer Experience Award for having the highest level of overall customer satisfaction rating in the delivery of electronic payment services to customers in 2018.

It also clicked Real-Time Payments Transaction Efficiency, for achieving the lowest failure rate in the processing of Instant Payments transactions in 2018.

Other awards won include, Cashless Driver, USSD Channel Champion; Cashless Driver, Point of Sale (POS) Transactions; Cashless Driver, Card Usage on Point of Sales (POS) Terminals; Direct Debit Driver Award; E-Reference Operations Efficiency, and ID Services Driver.

Commenting on the Bank’s EPIS awards, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Guaranty Trust Bank plc, Mr Segun Agbaje, said; “We are proud to be recognised by the CBN EPIS Efficiency Awards for our efforts in driving excellence in electronic payments and providing customers with a superior banking experience across all digital touch points.

These awards serve as extra motivation for us and we continue to find new and exciting ways to reduce our customers’ pain points and offer them benefits beyond banking.