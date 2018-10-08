Groups warn against imposition of candidate

Groups known as Kwara state Coordinator of Kwara Elders Unity Forum (KEUF) and Kwara Rescue Movement on Saturday claimed that Kwara state has been in bondage in the last 40 years.

The groups pointed out that this has informed their decision to pitch tent with the All progressives Congress (APC).

They however alleged that the happenings at the yet-to-be-concluded governorship primary in the state had given them reasons to worry.

Addressing reporters in Ilorin, state Coordinator of KEUF Dr Saliu Ajia alleged that the APC national secretariat had anointed one of the aspirants, saying if that happens, his group might be forced to defect to another party.

KEUF is being led by former governor of the state, Cornelius Adebayo. Dr Ajia said: “The press conference is called to address key issues affecting not only the politics of this state but our country at large. It is my belief that democracy is in danger.

“In a situation where a congress will be called and some people will be given special consideration above all other aspirants; what is going on in Kwara state today is a charade”.