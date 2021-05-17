Group wants NMEC Executive Secretary removed from office

By Tom Okpe

A Group, Concerned Literacy Vanguard (CLV) has called for the removal from office, the Executive Secretary of National Commission For Mass Literacy, Adult and Non-Formal Education (NMEC), Prof Abba Haladu, few months to the expiration of his tenure.

General Secretary of the group,

Hameed Hassan, disclosed at a press conference in Abuja on Monday that the NMEC has abandoned its core mandate and vision of eradicating illiteracy for national development.

The agency was established in 1991 to train middle and lower level adult personnel in the country and to develop and produce teaching and learning materials in literacy and Non- Formal Education.

The Commission supervises and supports activities of State Agencies for Adult and Non-Formal Education in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Hasssan alleged that NMEC under Professor Haladu is only interested in procurement and award of phoney contracts.

The group further alleged that the Executive Secretary embarked on opening state offices while awarding furnishing of offices to his friends and allies saying, “these offices have not been functional for the past three years, which has resulted in the looting and vandalisation of those properties.”

He further stressed that the agency also procures items that have no direct effect on literacy eradication in the country.

READ ALSO: We’re Not Ready For Convention – Buni Committee

The group expressed concern that the neglect of the agency’s core vision has led to an upsurge in Adult illiteracy level which has further increased the level of out-of-school children in Nigeria.

“The Executive Secretary, Haladu has also stoped the commission’s networking platforms of mobilizing stakeholders and State Governments to enhance their participation in adult education that would have further contribute to the eradication of illiteracy.

“He goes against the financial rules and guidelines of the federal government, even after approvals has been given by the National Assembly on particular projects.

“With the mismanagement of the commission so far alleged, an extension of his tenure of office for another four years would further ridicule the commission as he has no good intentions for the Commission and it’s Staff,” Hassan noted.