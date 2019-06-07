Group wants female House of Reps speaker

The Coalition of Women for Good Governance in Nigeria has appealed to the 9thAssembly members in the House of Representatives to consider a female for the post of speaker and other principal officer positions.

Chairperson of the group, Mrs. Esther Izieoma on Thursday said Rep. Nkiruka Onyejeocha remains the best candidate for the position of speaker, while Rep. Kadijat Bukar Abba, representing Damaturu/Gujba/Tarmuwa Constituency, Yobe state should be considered for any principal officer position in the House.

Izieoma said that “over the past few weeks, we have remained stringent in our call, not only for gender equity, but also geographical balance in the choice of who emerges as the speaker in the House of Representatives.

“We remain highly persuaded and motivated, more than ever, that Onyejeocha remains the most credible, authentic and suited for the position of the speaker of the 9th House of Representatives.

“Similarly, Abba is the most qualified as a principal officer in the lower chamber of the National Assembly. It should be reiterated that the position of the office of the speaker is for those with vision and without hanging questions on their character.

“It is for those that can deliver on the mandate of promoting good governance and working with the executives in realising the next level agenda. I want to say here that for all of them canvassing for the position, Onyejeocha is the most suited for this position because of her interpersonal relationship with the members of the parliament.

“However, this is her fourth term coming back to the House of Representatives; she has the experience, capacity, character and integrity to deliver in leading the House.’’

According to her, Onyejeocha as the speaker will be able to galvanise the House together for harmonious relationship among members and other arms of government.

Izieoma stressed that it would be appropriate to have a speaker that would see all the members as equal, bringing to the table what will develop the country and not for their personal interest.