By Kingsley Chukwuka, Jos

Group under the aegis of Buhari Diaspora Support Organisation (BDSO) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to reappoint his current Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, as the Chief of Staff in his new cabinet.

BDSO said those who never meant well for the President in his many years of incarceration and when he was sick are now kicking against Mr Kyari who has always stood for Buhari during all his trials before he became President.

In a statement signed by the Chairman of the group, Mr Charles Efe Sylvester and a copy made available to our correspondent on Monday, reads that some agents of wickedness and corruption are fighting the Chief of Staff and some family members of Mr President.

“It is not surprising that such agents of corruption and selfish interest are fighting the president’s core loyalists. However, the ferocity of the attacks by the sycophants is concerning. We are confident that the president will not sacrifice the love and loyalty of his family and true friends at the alter of politics”.

The group said the president will need people like Kyari even after he leaves office as president, adding that those who are struggling to scuffle their relationship are sycophants who will turn their back at Buhari when he is no longer the president.

“After his tenure comes to an end, the hypocrites will disappear and he will only be left with his loyal friends and family as usual: where were those hypocrites when the president was jailed by IBB?. Where were they when his family needed help during his years of incarceration?. Where were they when he contested for president four times and was almost bankrupt? Where were they when the president was ill and fighting for his life?.

“Then suddenly they pretend to love Mr President more than everyone and have the interest of the nation at heart. Human memory is sometimes short but we have the power to recall most of them. As recent as a few months ago, these same people wrote letters in the news papers condemning Mr President.

“They were the same group of people who were scheming to be Vice President and wishing the president to be dead. They were shamelessly running after the Vice President for consideration as vice, when most of us were praying for God to heal and protect the president. The likes of Mamman Daura and the COS practically relocated to London and were busy running around to ensure that our president recovered from his sickness. I remembered my conversation with Mr president in London, when I said to him “your excellency, we and millions of Nigerians are praying for you to recover” and he responded that thank you, but “I know that a few are also praying for me to die, with his usual sense of humour.

“True to his words, those who wished him dead and were planing to be Vice President are now hovering around the villa to discredit those who truly love the president and the country. We are not ignorant of the efforts that the COS has made to foil the plans of the traitors to defraud the country via bogus projects or highly inflated budgets. No wonder they hate the COS with a passion.

“The years of silence by the presidents family members and the COS in the face of false accusations and bullying is not a sign of weakness but rather, it is a dignified silence backed by maturity, dignity and the respect they have for Buhari.

“Presidents or kings from time immemorial and in the future will continue to have close confidants, because, the top is a place where treachery and betrayals are common.

But we are confident that the president is and has always had the ability to make his own decisions as well as his ability to distinguish between the hypocrites and his genuine supporters and lovers of Nigeria.

“These traitors and their supporters must desist from their evil plots and should be exposed. Although corruption will continue to fight back”, Sylvester said.