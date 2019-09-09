A non-governmental organization, the Initiative for Leadership Development and Change (ILDC) has called on youths across Africa to promote peaceful coexistence, instead of taking laws into their hands in the face of provocation.

President of the group, Chief Ugochukwu Nnam, in an interview in Abuja on Monday, condemned recurrent attacks on Nigerians and other nationals in South African.

Nnam described the act as brutish and lawless, adding that such cruel actions by some disgruntled youths were capable of plunging Africa into chaos if not properly managed.

“While we condemn xenophobia, we also call on Nigerian youths not to retaliate because it is not right to use lawlessness to address lawlessness,” he said.

Nnam, who noted that dialogue should be embraced in tackling the crisis, however, expressed confidence in President Muhammadu Buhari and other African leaders’ capabilities to handle the situation.

According to him, Buhari is a man with a large heart and brotherly love for Africa, considering the position of Nigeria in the continent.

Nnam urged Nigerians to continue to support the president, who he said was on top of the situation.

He also called on South African youths to close ranks with foreigners in their country, saying that no amount of killings would bring solution to their fears.

He explained that only hard work and focus were key to job security, and not killings, adding that unemployment and crime were global phenomena.

Nnam said that only sincere collaboration between all stakeholders in Africa would rescue the continent from the doldrums of crime and unemployment.