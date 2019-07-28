Titus Akhigbe, Benin

Leaders of the All Progressives Congress Party (APC) in Oredo ward 2, Benin, at the weekend called on Governor Godwin Obaseki to investigate the circumstances surrounding the fire that razed down the state Ministry of Education in June 2013.

Leader of the group, Baba Franco made the call while briefing newsmen in Benin.

Franco said the call became necessary following the inability of the former governor to set up a panel of inquiry to investigate the cause of the fire which happened during his administration, saying that “on June 12, 2013, we woke up to the strange news that about 20 office apartments had been razed down by fire at the Ministry of Education.

“We were informed that it is where records are kept; specifically, primary school leaving certificates as well as teachers training grade two certificates belonging to the defunct Midwest, then Bendel state, now Edo and Delta states.

“It was however, quite a coincidence that this unprecedented act of arson happened just after the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) alleged the forgery of the primary six certificate against the former governor.

“As expansive and connected as the Ministry of Education is, the fire chose to start and end in the section where such records are kept. According to the commissioner then, the records lost also included recent primary and secondary school certificates which all went up in flames.”

He noted that six years after the fire incident, nothing has been heard from the panel that was set up and therefore, appealed to Gov. Obaseki to set up a committee to investigate and unravel the arsonist(s) that did the heinous act

that cost the state millions of naira in property lost as well as records of millions of innocent citizens.

Franco also called on all Binis to unite in support of the governor with a view to ensuring that he completes his two terms in office as governor of the state.