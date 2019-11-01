A Group known as Concerned Nigerlites (CN) has called on the Niger state government to explain the controversy surrounding the $181 million Islamic Development Bank (IDB) loan it applied for.

This is contained in a statement issued on Wednesday in Minna and signed by its Chairman and Secretary, Mr. Abdullahi Suleiman and Mr. Ndama Eli respectively.

It urged Gov. Abubakar Bello to live up to his words of ensuring transparency and accountability in all government businesses in the state.

The group also advised him and his predecessor, Dr. Babangida Aliyu to end their current political hostilities and name calling in the overall interest of the state.

“Hostilities and dirty politicking portray bad example before the youth in the state,” it said and wondered why the noise about who applied and got approval for the IDB loan, when what should be of importance is how the fund is utilised.

It said that the former governor has the right to make public his fears about the money, saying it was left for Gov. Bello to prove his predecessor wrong by directing the ministry of finance to make public details of the loan to the state.

The group urged the governor to provide answers on how funds accruable to the state, including loans in the past four years were utilised.

It however, decried infrastructural decay in the state, especially intra-and inter-state roads which resulted in the recent protest by youths of the state against the current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The group called for urgent and permanent intervention to fix both federal and state roads across the state as their poor state is hindering socio-economic development.