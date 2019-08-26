A group, the Buhari Media Organisation (BMO), has defended the position of President Muhammadu Buhari telling newly appointed Ministers to always go through his Chief of Staff to reach, arguing that the position of the President was perfectly in order.

The group in defending the position said, the office of the Chief of Staff (CoS) to the President is not only the hub of most issues that require the President’s attention, but also of paramount importance for the smooth running of the administration.

According to the BMO, President Buhari’s directive to his Ministers to channel their submission to him through his Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyeri, is quite in order. It is in fact standard practice globally.

In a statement signed by its Chairman, Niyi Akinsiju and Secretary, Cassidy Madueke, the group said critics of the directive are either uninformed or are hoodwinkers. “For the avoidance of doubt, no new power has been conferred on the office of the Chief of Staff except that the President has chosen to run an administration that is better organised.

“We also wish to remind critics of this directive that in developed societies, especially the United States of America from where we copied our presidential system of government, the office of the Chief of Staff is key to driving the successful delivery of good governance to the citizens, and Nigeria’s case cannot be different.

“Additionally, the President, in his wisdom, is desirous of avoiding the staccato arrangement of the past that was disorderly and uncoordinated, even as it hampered the smooth running of government activities.”

BMO noted that President Buhari runs a more organised and streamlined system, aimed at ensuring a seamless operation of government activities, without unnecessary delays or hasty decision-making.

“We, therefore, implore Nigerians not to be taken in by the antics of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and a few disgruntled elements who never see anything good in an administration that is not only people-oriented, but is focused at fighting corruption, improving the economy and combating the insurgency.

“The PDP should not equate its profligate era with the Buhari administration that is focused on rebuilding the country,” the group said.