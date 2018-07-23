Group threatens to drag perpetrators of herdsmen/farmers crisis to ICC

The Save Humanity Advocacy Centre (SHAC), has cried out to human rights organisations around the world over the ongoing politically masterminded killings in Nigeria.

The group, while threatening to drag those behind the bloodletting in the country to the International Criminal Court, ICC, noted that the endless clashes between herders and farmers, which had led to lost of lives and valuables worth millions of naira in some part of the country had political undertone.

SHAC lamented that some individuals and organisations have taken the laws into their hands by inciting political violence in innocent and harmless Nigerian citizens.

We are inundated with overwhelming evidence that suggests that the spate of killings under the guise of herdsmen’s/farmers conflict, are indeed politically motivated.

A statement signed by Adams Odoh esq, Executive Director of the group and obtained by our reporter on Monday claimed that there are overwhelming facts to show that some individuals and organizations are taking advantage of the ethnic and religious fragility of the country to continue to sow the seeds of hate and discord to achieve political goals.

According to Odoh, “This act of impunity, this rampage of impunity must be stopped in the interest of the continued existence of Nigeria and by extension the African continent because of the strategic role Nigeria plays in the political and economic stabilisation of the African continent.

“We are also appalled that despite overwhelming pieces of evidence that points to specific individuals and organizations, nothing has been done to bring them to face the full wrath of the law.

“While it is worrisome to state that these heinous acts has resulted in the loss of lives, and destruction of properties, international human rights watchdogs and persecutors such as the United Nations (UN) and the International Criminal Court (ICC) have not acted in the interest of the human race despite the series of petitions that has been submitted to it. This is very sad.

“As a first, the ICC has the jurisdiction to prosecute individuals for the international crimes of genocide, crimes against humanity, and war crimes.

“The question we therefore seek to ask the ICC is whether acts deliberately committed as part of an attack aimed at a specific sect of the population can be considered as a crime against humanity?

And if yes, why hasn’t the ICC deemed it pertinent to commence prosecution of these individuals and organisations? Does Nigeria not fall under its jurisdiction? Some of these questions we demand answers to in the interest of peace and stability.

“Having stated the above, we are in unequivocal terms requesting for an immediate investigation on the sponsors of politically motivated killings in Nigeria, and also scrutiny of the various petitions that have been submitted to the ICC in recent times.

“As a background, we are aware that petitions have been lodged against some governors who have instigated attacked aimed at a specific sect of the population in their states.

For example, the governors of Taraba and the Benue States are culpable in this regard, despite the “we are the victims” public posturing that they have embraced to cover for their nefarious activities.

“Some other individuals that are supposed to conduct themselves as elder statesmen like General T.Y. Danjuma, have also constituted themselves into that clog in the wheels of progress in the country by directly and indirectly inciting the people to take up arms against a particular sect in the society.

“We are worried that no single individual has been called for questioning despite overwhelming pieces of evidences before the ICC.

“As a way forward, the SHAC as an organisation, in conjunction with other stakeholders, is desirous to see to an end of the spate of political killings (under the guise of ethnic and religious crisis) in the country.

“We are consequently going to embark on daily sit outs and pressure outings to drive home our point in the light of the above.

“It must be stated that SHAC is a non-governmental organization that believes in peaceful means of driving home its agenda. And this is one of such mediums.”