Group tasks Nigerians to live exemplary life

Titus Akhigbe, Benin

The Nigerian Institute for Character Education (NICE) has tasked Nigerians to live exemplary life.

Chairman of NICE, Chief Eddy Ikponmwen said this at the exemplary conduct award ceremony held at the weekend in Benin City.

He assured that only good conduct can build the nation’s democracy. Ikponmwen, said exemplary conduct can drive the people and leaders for Nigeria to attain the desired progress.

According to him, a leader must have character and at the heart of character is integrity, adding that “your word must be your bond. Let us re-examine ourselves because there is nothing we can achieve without good character.

“The institute for character education had been established to identify the best behaviour and make presentation for exemplary character.”

An honorary member of NICE, Comrade Austin Osakue, who spoke on: “Good governance and leadership style,” said a leader must among other things be humble.

He said good governance and bad governance exist at different levels of government, just as he commended the institute for its resilience and commitment to duty over the years.

Osakue said that “for there to be good government, people need to be aware of activities of the government through transparency of its activities.”

The institute also admitted Lift Above Poverty Organization (LAPO) as a corporate member and presented certificates to nominees across the world of politics, education and business.