Group tasks Buhari to probe $2bn arms fund misappropriation

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

By Doosuur Iwambe, Abuja

A non -governmental group, Egalitarian Coalition of Nigeria has petitioned President Muhammadu Buhari to re-examine the composition of the $2 billion fund misappropriated during the last regime of President Goodluck Jonathan.

The group in an open letter to President Buhari, frowned at the appointment of the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, to convene an investigative committee on the procurement of hardware and ammunitions for the armed forces from 2007 till date.

In the petition, signed by Dr. Suleiman Attahiru, executive director and Fabian Aigbosua, secretary respectively, the group declared that domiciling the powers to constitute the committee in the office of the national security adviser was wrong since Mungono was part of the rot in the system at the time.

Also, it said that that senior members of his cabinet who were involved in the alleged fraud cannot be judges in their own case,

“Mr. President, there is no way the NSA, Babagana Mungono can feign ignorance of all the underhand dealings in the purchase of arms and ammunitions in the period under review because of the strategic positions he occupied.

”Mr. President and as predicted, the NSA did well to cover his tracks by taking charge of the proceeding of the committee and ensuring that underhand deals linked to him while he was within the corridors of power were left untouched by the committee. All of these are in the public space.

”Mr. President, as a fact, some members are culprits in the same act in which they have crucified others just because the national security adviser has your ears and attention at all times.

”This was evident in the arrest of Air Commodore Usman Mohammed by the Department of State Services (DSS) for fronting and receiving financial gratification from those been investigated by the committee,” the group said.